UBEC to construct N/East model school in Bauchi, says Gov. Bala

From Ahmad Mohammed, Bauchi

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed has provided 6.7 hectares of land for the construction of Northeast UBEC Model School in Bauchi.

The Governor stated this yesterday at the flag off of the construction of the school in Bauchi, said the gesture is to fast track the execution of the project.

The Governor described the project as a perfect example of meaningful partnership between the federal government and the state in the provision of qualitative education to students.

He said the deployment of Information Communication Technology, ICT, based facilities in school management and administration is another landmark as it will check absenteeism, monitoring and evaluation mechanisms in addition to ensuring better acquisition of knowledge especially in critical subjects.

Governor Bala expressed gratitude to the Federal Ministry of Education and Universal Basic Education Commission for siting the project in the state, pledged to ensure the maintenance of the school.

Speaking, the Minister State for Education, Mr Chukwuemeka Nnajiuba reaffirmed the determination of the Buhari’s administration towards improving the quality of basic education in the country.

The Executive Secretary, Universal Basic Education Commission Dr Hamid Bobboyi had earlier explained that the introduction of the Model School Initiative is a turning point in the delivery of qualitative education within the basic education sub-sector by providing conducive environment for effective teaching and learning and also serve as centres which will promote teaching and learning through ICT devices.