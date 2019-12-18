UBEC donates computers, electronics to support nomadic education in Kaduna

Share This





















From Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

The Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) has donated computers and other electronic equipment to a group, ‘Open Classroom’ , to support the organisation’s nomadic education programmes in Kaduna State.

The Executive Secretary of the Commission, Dr Hamid Bobboyi, disclosed this during the lunching of the equipment in Kaduna yesterday.

He explained that the gesture was part of efforts to support the education of nomadic children.

Bobboyi, who was represented by the Commission’s Assistant Chief Administrative Officer, Malam Aliyu Jibril, identified the items to include 20 desktop computers, chairs, tables, generator and solar panels.

He explained that the donation was to assist The Open Classroom to deliver quality education to the Rugan Fulani Community School, established by the NGO along Airport Road, Kaduna.

The Principal and Chief Executive Officer of the NGO, Mrs Dolores Mohammed, explained that The Open Classroom was established in 2005 by Essence International School, Kaduna.

Mohammed said that the goal was to provide and educational outreach to children in poor and disadvantaged areas.

She said that the NGO founded the Rugan Fulani Community School in 2006 for the children of a group of Fulani living along Airport Road, Kaduna, to provide them with primary education and elementary skills.

“We have equally concluded plan to expand the school into a vocational training centre to equip the adult with vocational skills,” She disclosed.

Also speaking, Malam Abdullahi Sani, Executive Chairman, Kaduna State Universal Basic Education Board, thanked UBEC and the NGO for the gesture, saying it would change the lives of the children for good.

Sani, who was represented by Malam Aliyu Idris, the board’s Director School, Inspection and Monitoring, said that the gesture would go a long way in providing quality education to Fulani children in the state.