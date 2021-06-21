UBEC commences inspection of Model Schools across the country

Maryam Abeeb

The Board Chairman of Universal Basic education Commission (UBEC) Prof. Usman Adamu Kyuka and the Executive Secretary Dr. Hamid Bobboyi has commenced the inspection of model schools built by the commission across Nigeria.

At one of the sites in karshi FCT Abuja, The Chairman noted that the commission is happy with the level of work and he is sure that before the end of the year, majority of the schools will be delivered. He noted that the federal government under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari intends to bring education close to Nigerian children with the latest technology available.

In his word, The Executive Secretary, Dr. Hamid Bobboyi said the Model school will consist of pre-primary, primary school, JSS, ICT training hall and sports facilities.

Dr. Bobboyi explained that model 1 which is divided among the geo political zones will be sited in Imo, Bauchi, Edo, FCT, Katsina, Nasarawa and Lagos.

The model 2 schools according to him will be sited in Benue, Adamawa, Kaduna, Niger, Borno, Kano, Sokoto, Anambra, Ebonyi, Akwa ibom, Cross River, Ekiti and Oyo.

Earlier, The National Consultant, Arc. Mas’ud Abdulkarim said going by the level of cooperation among the various contractors handling the model schools, the project will be completed before the stipulated date.

He however complained that only two (2) contractors may not meet up the dateline.