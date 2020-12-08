U.S. removes Visa Reciprocity Fees for Nigerians

Share This





















By Ochiaka Ugwu

United States government has removed all visa reciprocity fees for Nigerian citizens seeking visa to the United States.

Spokesperson of the Ministry of foreign affairs, Ferdinand Nwonye, said in a statement that the eliminated reciprocity fees for Nigerian citizens is with effect from December 3, 2020.

He said the positive development is in line with the removal of excess visa application, processing and biometric fees for United States citizens applying for Nigerian visas by the Nigerian Government.

“Prospective Nigerian travelers to the United States are hereby advised to visit: www.travel.state.gov for details,” the statement read.

It would be recalled that the Nigerian government reduced its visa fees for Americans travelling to Nigeria a day after the United States announced increases in its visa fees for Nigerians as a way of retaliating Nigeria’s high fees.

According to the U.S. State Department, the visa fees were increased after 18 months of consultation with the Nigerian government, to make its visa fees for Americans proportional failed.

Nigerians whose American visas have been approved had paid extra fees ranging from $80 to $110 (N28,800 to N39,600), depending on the type of visa being applied for, the State Department said.

Nigeria has now reduced the visa fees for Americans traveling to Nigeria from $180 to $150.

Corroborating this, the United States Embassy in Nigeria in a statement recently noted that effective December 2, 2020, the reciprocity schedule for Nigeria changed to remove all reciprocity fees for the nonimmigrant visa categories.

“There are no reciprocity fees remaining on any visa class for Nigerian nationals.

“All non-immigrant visa applicants are still required to pay the $160 non-refundable MRV fee at the time of application. Reciprocity fees paid prior to December 3, 2020 are not refundable.

“The removal of these reciprocity fees matches the Nigerian government’s removal of additional fees on U.S. citizens applying for Nigerian visas.

“For more information regarding fee schedules, please see the Bureau of Consular Affairs website: www.travel.state.gov” the statement concluded

