U.S. Embassy partners Nigeria Tech Summit

Share This





















By Ochiaka Ugwu

The U.S. Mission in Nigeria is pleased to announce its partnership with the Nigeria Tech Summit, the Embassy authority has announced.

In a press statement released at the weekend in Abuja by the United States Diplomatic Mission to Nigeria, Public Affairs Section, it noted the Embassy will continue its commitment to Nigerian entrepreneurs to empower and lead during a time of crisis with resilient entrepreneurship and technology.

According to the statement, “As part of the U.S. Embassy in Nigeria’s on-going efforts to promote entrepreneurship and economic growth, the Embassy welcomes representation from creators and innovators from throughout Nigeria to participate in this virtual program.

“A Start-up Lab Virtual Bootcamp Accelerator with Silicon Valley mentors will be held on December 1, 2020. Selected delegates will get free access to the summit, mentorship, and a pitch competition opportunity to present to summit sponsors and partners on December 3.

“All those wishing to follow and participate in the Nigeria Tech Summit discussions, December3, 2020 on the Future of Work Redefined, Resilience featuring Nigerian success stories.

“The U.S. Mission proudly supports entrepreneurship through the Academy for Women Entrepreneurs (AWE) in Lagos and Abuja, Providing Opportunities for Women in Economic Rise (POWER), Start Up Northeast, and various exchange opportunities including the Mandela Washington Fellows, YALI, TechWomen, and the Fortune 500 Mentoring program”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...