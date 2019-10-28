U/17 W/Cup: Go for gold, Buhari charges Golden Eaglets after trouncing Hungary

Share This





















By Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has charged the Golden Eaglets of Nigeria to win the golden cup of the 2019 Under 17 World Cup holding in Brazil.

While congratulating the nation’s squard for their fantastic performance at the opening match for trouncing Hungary 4-2 at the group opening match of FIFA World Cup Brazil 2019 on Saturday, Buhari, in a statement made available to newsmen by his spokesman, Mallam Garba Shebu, said

“It was a wonderful display that I am very proud of. You showed that there is nothing that cannot be achieved with determination and perseverance.

“I have followed your journey leading to your arrival in Brazil for the competition. I have equally noted your determination and confidence throughout your preparations.

“I have no doubt in my mind that you are determined to win the competition for an unparalleled sixth time.”

He assured them of his continuing personal support and that of Nigerians for the entire period of the tournament.

The President also urged the team to continue demonstrating the resilient spirit of the Nigerian, and bring the cup home, adding that he will personally be monitoring their progress in the tournament.

Buhari equally congratulated the handlers of the team, urging them to be sensitive to the needs of the youngsters in their burning desire to bring victory and honour to their fatherland.