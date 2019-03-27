Two youths trek from Minna to Kano for Ganduje’s victory

Share This





















From Yakubu Mustapha, Minna

Two youths from Minna in Niger State have begun treking from the state capital to Kano in appreciation of the second term victory of the Kano State Governor, Alhaji Umar Abdullahi Ganduje in the just concluded supplementary election.

The youths were identified as Bello Abdullahi, aged 25 years and Sa’adu Aliyu, aged 28 years who started their journey from Maipa junction in Bosso on Monday approaching Suleja.

Speaking to our reporter yesterday, Bello Abdullahi in an interview disclosed that it was a promise made by them to embark on the trek to Kano State if eventually the current Governor, Umar Abdullahi Ganduje emerged victorious in the just concluded elections in the country.

He said that Ganduje has performed wonderfully well in the provision of social welfare, women empowerment, scholarship, achievements in the development of infrastructure for overall development of the entire Kano State.

Abdullahi applauded Ganduje’s focused, determined, transparent and accountability in governance hence the human development that deserved to be appreciated by the All Progressive Congress (APC) stakeholders in Nigeria.

They said that their feeding is being taken care from the good wills of Nigerians along the route of their trip who voluntarily gave them between N5 and N200.