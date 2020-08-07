Tuberclosis kills 22, as 50 drugs resistance patients’ uncovered in Adamawa, Taraba

Share This





















From Umar Dankano,Yola

The Federal government and three state governments in the North East have been urged to urgently pay more attention to curb the wide spread of deadly tuberculosis disease in their states.

Executive Director of SUFABEL,a community Health Non governmental Organisation based in the Zone,Dr.Siraj Abdulkareem in an interview with Journalists in Yola raised serious concern that tuberculosis disease is spreading and killing people in Adamawa,Taraba and Gombe States.

Dr. Abdulkareem said that a survey conducted by his organisation (SUFABEL) and Janna Health Foundation supported by KNCV Tuberculosis Foundation uncovered Fifty (50) people to be drugs resistance patients while twenty two (22) have lost their to the disease.

Abdulkareem who was in Yola for a project close out / result dissemination meeting for scaling up innovation delivery of TB care to Nomadic population of North Eastern Nigeria stated that the program kicked off in three states of Adamawa,Taraba and Gombe respectively.

According to him the project commenced from the third quarter of 2018 and terminated in the first quarter of 2020 with the total coverage in 43 local government Areas.

He maintained that the bacteria that cause TB are spread when an infected person coughs or sneezes noting that the project targeted at about 850,000 Nomads in the three states and had screened about 50,119 while 2,127 were detected carrying TB disease.

“During the exercise,we screened about 50,119 Nomads and detected 2,127 Tuberculosis carriers .Among them 50 are TB drugs Resistance Patients and 22 TB patients died from the disease.

“The detection of the drugs resistance patients is a serious threat to people in the affected states and country at large and those patients were found in Taraba and Adamawa states”.He stressed.

He confirmed that the TB infection cases was on the increase due to lack of attention and poor treatment equipment observing that COVID 19 pandemic has taken away the attention of governments from other dangerous killer diseases such as TB.

In their separate addresses at the meeting,Mr.Alvary Gunduri of Janna Health Foundation and the District Head of Girei,Dr.Mustapha Ahmad Mahmud called on governments and other Health partners to add more efforts in eradicating the killer disease in our societies.

They both advised for more logistics ,training of personnel and provision of accommodations to the Health sector with a view to reaching out to the desired destination as a people.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...