TStv launches Pay per View Model tomorrow

By Ochiaka Ugwu

TStv, an indigenous digital satellite television service is set to launch its operation of pay per view model tomorrow, October 1st; the Chief Executive Officer of the organization, Dr. Bright Echefu has said.

Echefu said the major issue confronting the pay-TV sector is giving viewers the option of choice in purchasing capacity in terms of the pay as you go concept which they have taken care of with the new innovation.

Continuing, he said the organization is committed to promoting local participation in the nation’s broadcasting industry, especially in the pay-TV sector, to create jobs and provide diversity for Nigerians including rural dwellers.

He acknowledged the challenges TStv faced since its launch in October 1st 2017 and said they have learnt a lot over the years which have helped them to improve their services.

His words, “We are launching officially our service on 1st October 2020 with great plans, expectations and innovations. The pay TV environment here was a bit choky. We had some challenges that kept us off from media landscape, but the perseverance has taken us far. We achieved a lot because of commitment of all of us. We have done a lot to earn trust.

“After rollout, a lot of things challenges came up, but we are now ready for business and to be a major player in the industry. We have further understudied the market, mindset of Nigerians and have created models that will endear Nigerians to us.

“Sometimes you pay for channels you don’t even watch. Our own is that you select the channels you want and pay for them. It is time you plan your life and arrange your spending.

He announced they are starting with 108 channels of high definition which includes sport, News and movie channels from Africa and around the world.

He assured on clarity of network, better contents, saying that TV fares well with weather.

Head of Corporate Affairs Unit of the organization, Demola Olanrewaju noted that TStv Africa is a wholly owned Nigerian, innovative multi-channel outfit which has promised to operate a pay per view model for the benefit of Nigerians.

