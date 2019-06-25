Troops rescue 95 Boko Haram captives, recover 4 terrorist flags

Share This





















By Ese Awhotu with agency report

The Nigerian Army disclosed yesterday that troops of Operation Lafiya Dole have rescued 95 men, women and children who were kidnapped by the Boko Haram terrorists in Kobe, Boboshe, Dubula and Tafana villages of Borno State.

The army said they rescued the captives during an extended clearance operation.

According to an army statement on Monday, the troops, attached to 112 Task Force Battalion and 22 Brigade in collaboration with members of the Civilian Joint Task Force, discovered the victims in some camps at Kobe and Boboshe villages on Saturday.

The army said troops recovered four terrorists’ flags, two copies of Quran, one generator and two bicycles from the villages.

This is even as troops retrieved in Dubula and Tafana villages, two boxes filled with Quran, five bicycles and assorted clothing materials.

The military said 24 of the rescued children were administered with polio vaccines by the Nigerian Army Regimental Medical Officers and officials of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency.

The villages had been previously unreached in the polio vaccination exercise.

A statement by the acting Director, Army Public Relations, Col Sagir Musa, said some of the terrorists fled the camps on sighting troops while a few others were shot dead.

His words: “In continuation of the ongoing clearance operation, Halaka Dodo, the troops discovered newly established camps in Dubula. The following items were recovered; two terrorists’ flags, two copies of Quran, one generator set and two bicycles. Additionally, 13 women and 26 children were rescued during the operation.

“In another offensive clearance operation to Tafana 1 and Tafana 2 villages, the troops rescued two men, 29 women and 25 children. In all the operations, it was observed that with the rains, farmers are preparing for the season, while the terrorists are using women and children as farm slaves and labourers on their farmlands.”