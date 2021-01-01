Troops rescue 9 kidnapped victims in Katsina, Zamfara

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Nigerian military said its troops rescued 9 kidnapped victims in Katsina and Zamfara States.

The military in a statement issued on Friday by Major General, John Enenche,

Coordinator, Defence Media Operations,

Defence Headquarters, specifically said

troops of Operation HADARIN DAJI on 31 December 2020 while on routine patrol around Gidan Dan Nunu and Dutsi villages of Zurmi Local Government Area of Zamfara State rescued 7 kidnapped victims.

The statement added that the troops rescued two more in Kimbisawa village of Batsari Local Government Area of Katsina State.

“In the same vein, troops of Forward Operating Base Dangulbi while on stop and search patrol on 31 December 2020, arrested one Zayanu Abdullahi from Shinkafi district with huge amount of money. Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect was involved in buying of stolen cows from bandits. Further investigation revealed that the suspect has been a collaborator with bandits. The suspect is in custody for further action.

“Furthermore, still on 31 December 2020, troops while on routine patrol along Batsari-Jibia road were ambushed by armed bandits. Bandits engaged troops from a high ground. Contact was successfully cleared due to troops’ superior firepower. One bandit was neutralised while others escaped with gunshot wounds.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...