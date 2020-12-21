Troops rescue 39 Islamiya children, recover 8 rustled cattle in Katsina

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Nigerian military said its troops of Operation HADARIN DAJI in conjunction with Police and local vigilante deployed at Dandume LGA of Katsina State, have rescued 39 kidnapped girls and rescued 8 rustled cattle.

The military in a statement issued on Sunday, by Major General, John Enenche, Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters, said the troops received a distress call at about 11:30 PM on 19 December 2020 from locals at Mahuta village that suspected bandits were moving with unconfirmed numbers of Islamiya children mostly girls and rustled cattle.

He said the report indicated that the children were returning from Maulud programme at Unguwar Al- Kasim village at Dandume.

“In reaction to the distress call, troops quickly mobilized to the scene, laid ambush and blocked bandits’ route along Daudawa-Kadisau and road Sheme Mairuwa and Unguwar Audu village.

“While patiently waiting for the bandits at the ambush and blocking position, troops established contact with bandits and engaged them. During the fierce battle, troops superior fire power forced bandits to abandon the children and the rustled cattle thereby forcing the bandits to flee in disarray into the forest.

“Troops thereafter, searched the general area and rescued the children.”

“The victims have been reunited with their families while the recovered cattle handed to the owners.”

