Troops rescue 344 abducted Kankara students

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

In keeping to its promise to ensure the safe return of all abducted students of Government Science Secondary School Kankara, Katsina State, troops of Operation HADARIN DAJI rescued all 344 abducted students on Thursday 17 December 2020.

The military in a statement issued on Friday by Major General, John Enenche,

Coordinator, Defence Media Operation

Defence Headquarters, said the students were rescued on the heels of credible intelligence by gallant troops, with high degree of professionalism to ensure they were all rescued alive.

“The Military High Command commends troops of Operation Hadarin Daji including all security agencies for their dexterity. The general public who volunteered information are also hereby appreciated.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...