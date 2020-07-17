Troops rescue 34 kidnapped victims, arrest suspects, recover arms, ammunition in Benue

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Nigerian Military said its troops of Operation Whirl Stroke, operating in North-Central region of the country, have

rescued 34 kidnapped victims and arrested the suspects in Benue state.

The military added that the troops recovered arms and ammunition from them.

The military in a statement issued yesterday by Major General John Enenche, Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters, said the rescue which took place on Thursday, followed a credible intelligence on the activities of a notorious kidnap syndicate operating in the general area of Igbom village in Nenzev council ward of Logo LGA, troops of Sector 2 and 4, carried out a raid operation on a suspected kidnappers den location at Tomayin village in Logo LGA of Benue State.

“Troops had contact with the bandits leading to exchange of fire as troops closed in on the hideout .The gallant troops responded with superior fire forcing the armed bandits to fled in disarray into the bushes. The determined troops engaged the criminal elements in hot pursuit leading to the killing of one Zwa Ikyegh identified as the ring leader and others escaped with various degrees of gun shots wounds.”

Enenche said the successful encounter led to the rescue of 32 kidnapped victims some of whom have been in captivity for over a month.

“All the rescued kidnapped victims have been reunited with their families in different communities in Logo LGA. Troops also recovered one AK 47 rifle, one AK 47 magazine, 6 locally made rifle, one locally made pistol and a magazine.”

He listed other items to include; 22 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition, 2 cartridges, 2 motorcycles and some Charms.

“In another development, troops of Sector 2 deployed at Gbise in Katsina Ala LGA and Zaki Biam in Ukum LGA of Benue State responded to a distress call on another kidnapping incident at Austoma in Mbanema Council ward of Ukum LGA. “Troops promptly mobilized to the scene leading to the arrest of 2 suspects. The suspects are Mr Sealemun and Orduem both of whom are linked to late Terugwa Igbagwa Aka Orjondu.

“Troops recovered one motorcycle which the kidnappers were using for their heinous crimes. The suspects are currently undergoing investigation after which they will be handed over to the Nigeria Police for further necessary action.”

