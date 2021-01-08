Troops rescue 3 kidnapped victims in Nasarawa 

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Nigerian military said its troops of Operation WHIRL STROKE, have rescued three kidnapped victims in Nasarawa State.

The military in a statement issued on Friday by Major General, John Enenche,

Coordinator, Defence Media Operations,

Defence Headquarters, said the rescue took place on 7 January 2021.

He said “the troops successfully staged a daring rescue operation at Mararaba Udege general area in Nasarawa Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, rescuing 3 kidnapped persons and neutralizing one armed bandit in the ensuing firefight.

“The kidnapped victims were subsequently reunited with their respective families.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria will not relent until all enemies of the Country are neutralised and normalcy is restored to all troubled zones.”

