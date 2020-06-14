Troops repel attack on Munguno, kill 20 BHT/ISWAP terrorists, destroyed 4 gun trucks

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Nigerian Military, said its ground troops of Sector 3 and Air Task Force Operation Lafiya Dole, successfully repelled attack on Monguno town and inflicted heavy casualties on Boko Haram /Islamic State of West Africa (ISWAP) terrorists who attempted to breach Munguno town in Borno State on Saturday, 13 June 2020.

The Military in a statement issued yesterday by Major General, John Enenche, Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters, said

the combined brave Sector 3 counter attack and precise ISR and munition delivery by the Air Task Force, 20 Boko Haram/ISWAP fighters were neutralized and 4 of their gun trucks destroyed.

It said the troops also captured some of the terrorists and their equipment.

“The High Command of the Armed Forces of Nigeria commends the Land component and Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole for the dexterity and professionalism exhibited during this operation. The troops are further encouraged to remain resolute and decisive in their ground and air offensives in the theatre.”

