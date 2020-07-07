Troops repel attack, kill 46 bandits’ in Katsina

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Nigerian Military said its troops of Army Super Camp 4 Faskari Operation, Sahel Sanity, repelled attack on Yar Gamji town in Batsari LGA of Katsina state and killed 46 bandits’.

The military in a statement issued on Tuesday, by Major General John Enenche,

Coordinator, Defence Media Operations,

Defence Headquarters, said the event occurred on 6 Jul 2020.

“The gallant troops who were just inducted into operation responded swiftly to a distressed call about the attack and engaged the criminals thereby neutralized 46 bandits in the encounter while others escaped with gunshot wounds. Troops of Operation Sahel Sanity are presently in exploitation phase and have dominated the general area with aggressive patrols.

“The general public is enjoined to disregard news making the rounds in some online media giving unsubstantiated and false information on the incident.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...