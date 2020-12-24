Troops reduce pipeline vandalism, criminal activities in South- south zone-DHQ declares

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Nigerian Military said its troops have stem down activities of vandalism in the south south zone of the country.

Speaking on Thursday in Abuja, while giving update on the military operations in the country, Major General, John Enenche,

Coordinator, Defence Media Operations,

Defence Headquarters, said troops’ activities have drastically reduced pipeline vandalism and other criminal activities in the South West Zone.

He said troops of Operation AWATSE and subsidiary Operations CALM WATER II and SWIFT RESPONSE have continued to intensified the fight against economic saboteurs and other criminal elements in the Zone.

Enenche added that from 17 to 23 December, 2020, a total of 92 bags of 50kg foreign parboiled rice, 1,500 litres of PMS and 79 bales of fairly used cloths were intercepted. Also, 2 smugglers were arrested and handed over to appropriate prosecuting agency for further action.

“The Military High Command encourages the troops and personnel of other security agencies to remain determined and to sustain the tempo in all the Joint Operations Areas. The High Command also reassures the general public of its untiring dedication towards securing the country. Members of the general public are enjoined to continue providing timely information on the activities of criminals in their various localities to the military and other security agencies for prompt and effective action.”

