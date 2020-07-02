Troops recover 505 rustled cattle in Plateau, arms, ammunitions in Benue

Share This





















The military yesterday said troops of Operation Safe Haven recovered a total of 505 rustled cattle in Plateau State between 24 and 29 June 2020.

It added that troops of Operation Whirl Stroke recovered 4 AK 47 rifles, one AK 47 magazine, 150 rounds of 7.62 special ammunition, 55 rounds of 5.56mm ammunition, 4 locally made rifles, and 5 locally made pistols, amongst other items at Akaa and Mbagyeren villages in Ukum LGA of Benue State on 26 June 2020.

Speaking yesterday at the Defence headquarters, Abuja, while giving update on the military operations in the country, Major General John Enenche, Coordinator, Defence Media Operations,Defence Headquarters, added that the troops also distributed palliatives to communities in Riyom and Bassa LGAs of Plateau State and conducted COVID-19 pandemic enlightenment campaign at Sabon Gida and Suntai Daji communities in Donga LGA of Taraba State.

“Equally, the drilling of one new borehole at Nkindero village in Bassa LGA of Plateau State commenced with the site assessment of the preferred location on 29 June 2020. This was followed by distribution of palliatives to various communities in Langai and Chanso communities in Mangu LGA of Plateau State on same day.

“Summarily, with the scaling up of activities in the North Central Zone, peace is gradually returning to the troubled locations while the confidence of the local populace is being enhanced. Furthermore, farmers are gradually returning to their farms as a result of troops’ patrols in the hinterlands to deny armed herdsmen, rustlers and other criminals, freedom of action. Also, the ongoing CIMIC activities continue to foster the much desired Civil-Military Cooperation between troops and the local populace.”

