Troops raid militants hideouts in Rivers community, recover arms, ammunition

By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Nigerian military, said troops of 146 Battalion deployed in Bonny Island on 12 May 2020, raided and destroyed an identified pirates/militants hideout in Arugbanama Community in Bonny LGA of Rivers State.

The military in a statement issued by

Major General, John Enenche,

Coordinator, Defence Media Operations,

Defence Headquarters, said “during the operation, the gallant troops exchanged fire with the militants/pirates resulting in the neutralization of 2 of the criminals as well as recovery of one(1) AK 47 Rifle, one(1) Pump Action Rifle, one(1) Pistol, seven(7) AK 47 Rifle magazines, one(1) Pistol magazine, one round of 7.62mm NATO ammunition, 102 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition, 3 rounds of 9mm ball ammunition, one live cartridge, one camouflage uniform, one head gear, one speed boat and Four 85 Horse Power engines.

“Similarly, in the early hours of 12 May 2020, troops of 3 Battalion (Rear) while on routine patrol arrested a suspected criminal named Stephen Eboje along Warri-Sapele Road in Uvwie LGA of Delta State and recovered one AK 47 Rifle from the suspect.

“The Military high command congratulates the gallant troops for their resilience, courage and dedication to the noble cause of defending our fatherland against the criminal elements. While the general public is requested to continue to provide credile information to Armed Forces of Nigeria on criminality in their environment.”

