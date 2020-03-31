Troops neutralize 40 bandits, recover weapons in Zamfara

Share This





















Ibrahim Sidi Muh’d Gusau

An intensified aggrieved operation against banditry in Zamfara State by the Nigerian army under Operation Hadarin Daji (OPHD) has smoked out and dispersed the terror groups who are now scampering for safety.

Our reporter reports that, for over a decade now, people in the state had suffered restless and sleepless nights until Governor Bello Matawalle came on board in May 2019 when he initiated peace dialogue which facilitated the return of normalcy.

Suddenly, innocent people in the state have witnessed the gradual return of killings, kidnappings, rustle of thousands of domestic animals by the dangerous groups, the situation which compelled the state government to reengaged the military to resume fights against the renewed criminal activities.

Findings revealed that, the troops of the OPHD had within last one week neutralized about 40 bandits in the bushes and villages across Bungudu and Maru local government areas of the state.

The villages of Koli, Tungar-Mata, Dadinkowa and Jankura in Bagega District of Anka local government as well as in Nasarawa area of Gusau local government were cleared by the troops through use of fighter jets and helicopters.

According to an impeccable source close to the military operations, about 1,000 cows and over 500 sheep were intercepted at one location alone when the bandits tried to use a formidable route of Buzaye bushes to cross to Zaria in Kaduna state but dispersed and disappeared deeply on citing the man-haunting troops.

The source who spoke on condition of anonymity also said many kidnap victims including the recently kidnapped village head of Wuya in Gummi local government were rescued while several weapons including AK47, G3 rifles and yet to be identified number of magazines, ammunition and money as well as some motorcycles and drugs were abandoned by the fleeing criminals.

“At the moment, some military intelligence personnel are spread around the areas of operation to track down those who escaped with bullet wounds so that they would be handed over to the relevant authorities along with arrested ones”, the source revealed.

It would be recalled that, couple of weeks ago, Governor Matawalle had declared full war against the bandits for their renewed attacks while still leaving the peace initiative opened.

Matawalle, during emergency press conference, had further warned traditional rulers who were aiding the bandits and their informants to be ready to face the wrath of the law over their filthy actions whenever the search light spread its ray on them.