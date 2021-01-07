Troops nab 7 suspected criminals in Kaduna

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Nigerian military said its troops have apprehended seven suspected criminals at different locations in Kaduna state.

Speaking on Thursday in Abuja, while giving update on military operations in the country, Major General, John Enenche, Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters, said 3 of the suspects arrested on 31 December 2020, at Kafanchan in Jema’a Local Government Area of Kaduna State,

by troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN, in collaboration with personnel of the Department of State Services (DSS), for gun running activities.

He listed them to include; Yahaya Aliyu, Maiwada Idris and Ishaq Mohammed.

He said the suspects were handed over to the DSS for further investigation.

“Similarly, on 2 January 2021, troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN, in collaboration with the DSS, arrested a suspected member of a notorious kidnap gang, one Suleiman Tanko.

“The suspect was picked up at a clinic at Ungwan Carpenter village in Jema’a Local Government Area of Kaduna State where he was receiving treatment for gunshot wounds sustained during a recent kidnap operation foiled by troops. Tanko’s arrest was followed by the arrest of another wanted kidnap kingpin, one Mallam Abdulmuminu Nuhu at Fobur village in Jos East Local Government Area of Plateau State on 3 January 2021.

“Same day, troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN apprehended 3 suspects, Messrs David Kure, Peter Adamu, and Bulus Duniya, in connection with the alleged murder of a Fulani herder at Matyeu village of Zonzon district in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State. Two other suspects, messrs Mathew Peter (the prime suspect) and Dakachi Yohanna Chawei, were arrested in connection with the murder, on 4 January 2021. All suspects are presently undergoing preliminary investigation.

