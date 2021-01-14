Troops nab 4 suspected cultists in Jos

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Nigerian military said its personnel apprehended four suspected cultists in Jos.

Speaking on Thursday in Abuja, while giving update on the military operations in the country, Major General, John Enenche,

Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters said the suspects were arrested on 8 January 2021, at UV Martins Street in Jos North LGA of Plateau State.

“The suspects, messrs Alfred Song, George Musada, Armani Daniel and Kefas Rotgi were arrested on the heels of credible intelligence reports on their activities in the area. One locally made pistol and 4 cartridges were recovered from the suspects.

“Furthermore, on 11 January 2021, troops of operation SAFE HAVEN recovered 59 rustled cows from rustlers at Kuru Jenta close to Science School Kuru in Barkin Ladi LGA of Plateau State. Following intensive pressure and aggressive posturing of troops on fighting patrol in the general area, the rustlers abandoned the cows and fled. The cattle have since been handed over to their respective owners while troops are on the trail of the fleeing rustlers.”

