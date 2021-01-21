Troops nab 4 suspected criminals in Jos, Kaduna, Nasarawa

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Nigerian military said its troops on stop and search duty on 16 January 2021, arrested 4 suspected criminals in Jos, Kaduna and Nasarawa states.

Speaking yesterday in Abuja, while giving update on the military operations in the country, Major General, John Enenche,

Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, specifically said troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN arrested 2 of the criminals in Jos.

He listed the suspects to include; Messrs Mantau Nabo and Victor Jonathan.

He said, “they were arrested with one locally fabricated AK-47 rifle and one empty magazine concealed in a Tricycle otherwise known as “Keke Napep”. The suspects attempted to sneak the items past at a check point at Dong Junction in Bassa LGA of Plateau State on their way from Jebbu Miango enroute Jos Town.

“The suspects have been profiled and have been handed over to the appropriate authorities for further action. Relatedly, troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN on Stop and Search patrol at Mariri arrested one Stephen Yaro, from Kigwanu village in Kauru LGA of Kaduna State. The suspect was arrested with a locally made rifle concealed under his motorcycle seat. The suspect is presently undergoing preliminary investigation for further action.

“In same vein, troops of Sector 3 deployed at Mararaba Udege in conjunction with troops of 177 Battalion in Nasarawa LGA of Nasarawa State on 15 January 2021, received information about a suspected kidnapper in a hideout at Hawa Biyu moving to unknown location. Troops swiftly moved and laid ambush along the route which led to the arrest of the suspect currently undergoing investigation.”

