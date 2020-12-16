Troops nab 2 suspected drug  peddlers with 59 bags of Indian Hemp in Akure

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Nigerian military said its

troops of Operation AWATSE arrested 2 suspected drug peddlers with 59 bags of Indian Hemp along Ala road in Akure South Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Speaking yesterday in Abuja while giving update on military operations in the country, Major General, John Enenche,

Coordinator, Defence Media Operations,

Defence Headquarters, said the operations which took place on 3 December 2020, was in conjunction with personnel of the Nigerian Police Force, NSCDC and NDLEA .

He said the troops were intensifying the fight against pipeline vandals, economic saboteurs and other criminal elements in the zone.

“In another development, troops of Nigerian Navy Forward Operating Base Igbokoda arrested a suspected kidnapper at Asere in Ese Odo Local government Area of the State. The suspect has since been handed over to appropriate prosecuting agency for necessary action.

“The Military High Command encourages the troops and personnel of other security agencies to remain determined and sustain the tempo in all the Joint Operations Areas. The High Command also reassures the general public of its untiring dedication towards securing the country. Members of the general public are enjoined to continue providing timely information on the activities of criminals in their various localities to the military and other security agencies for prompt and effective action.”

