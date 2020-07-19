Troops kill top BHT Commander, Sayinna, several others along Nigeria/Cameroon border

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Nigerian Military said its troops of Operation Lafiya Dole, on 17 July 20, killed a top Boko Haram Commander, Sayinna and several others along Nigeria/Cameroon border.

The military in a statement issued on Sunday, by Major General John Enenche, Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters, listed

some of the slayed terrorists suspects to include; Imam, Mansur and Abu Fatima who hibernate in Sambisa forest.

The statement added that the troops targeted the terrorists around Kolofata, a border town with Cameroon where troops of Strong Response Area (SRA) Pulka neutralized 6 Boko Haram terrorists attempting to cross from Cameroon Border towards Sambisa Axis.

“Weapons and equipment captured from the terrorists include; 3 AK 47 rifles, Magazine with 48 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, one Honda Salon Car, one Motorcycle, 8 Bicycles, 3 Phones with multiple Sims and Memory Cards and 5 copies of the Holy Qur’an, among others.

“Additionally, there was also a letter written in Hausa to Abu Fatima (Boko Haram top commander),documents and other logistics.”

The statement recalled that in recent times troops have been delving serious blows to BHT/ISWAP terrorists in the North East.

It added that the troops gallantly neutralized 8 prominent leaders of the disorganized, marauding elements of the terrorists in their futile attempt to infiltrate Army Super Camp Damasak.

“During such misadventure, the terrorists met their waterloo on 2 July, 2020 when they were led by their top leaders (Amirs) to attack the troops in Damasak from 2 flanks in an effort to cause them massive casualty. However, with own troops’ doggedness, superior fire power and maneuver the terrorists were devastated and the rest escaped in total disarray.”

The military said among the top BHT/ISWAP leaders killed during the encounter at Damasak and buried by the terrorists at Goski village in the early hours of 3 Jul 20 were: Tumbun Dabino – Ba Issoufou; Tumbun Bororo – Amir Batam; Tumbun Jaki – Almustapha and Tumbun Bagaruwa – Modou Kollo.

Others are; Dogon Tchoukou – Issah; Tumbun Rakke – Mustapha Woulama; Tumbun Dila – Boukar Kowa and Tumbun Mita – Abou Aisha.

The statement added that the series of successes so far recorded has led to several of the insurgents surrendering in their numbers.

