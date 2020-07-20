Troops kill top BH commander on Nigeria/Cameroon border

Share This





















As bandits fell 16 soldiers, injure 30 in Katsina ambush

By Tobias Lengnan Dapam Abuja & Ibrahim Sidi Muh’d, Gusau

The Nigerian Military said its troops of Operation Lafiya Dole, on 17 July 20, killed a top Boko Haram Commander, Sayinna and several others along Nigeria/Cameroon border.

The military said also that troops of the Combat Team 1, Operation Sahel Sanity, killed 17 bandits in Katsina state.

The troops also lost 3 soldiers during the operation, the military in a statement issued on Sunday, by Major General John Enenche, Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters.

He listed some of the slayed terrorists suspects to include; Imam, Mansur and Abu Fatima who hibernate in Sambisa forest.

The statement added that the troops targeted the terrorists around Kolofata, a border town with Cameroon where troops of Strong Response Area (SRA) Pulka neutralized 6 Boko Haram terrorists attempting to cross from Cameroon Border towards Sambisa Axis.

“Weapons and equipment captured from the terrorists include; 3 AK 47 rifles, Magazine with 48 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, one Honda Salon Car, one Motorcycle, 8 Bicycles, 3 Phones with multiple Sims and Memory Cards and 5 copies of the Holy Qur’an, among others.

“Additionally, there was also a letter written in Hausa to Abu Fatima (Boko Haram top commander),documents and other logistics.”

The statement recalled that in recent times troops have been delving serious blows to BHT/ISWAP terrorists in the North East.

It added that the troops gallantly neutralized 8 prominent leaders of the disorganized, marauding elements of the terrorists in their futile attempt to infiltrate Army Super Camp Damasak.

“During such misadventure, the terrorists met their waterloo on 2 July, 2020 when they were led by their top leaders (Amirs) to attack the troops in Damasak from 2 flanks in an effort to cause them massive casualty. However, with own troops’ doggedness, superior fire power and maneuver the terrorists were devastated and the rest escaped in total disarray.”

The military said among the top BHT/ISWAP leaders killed during the encounter at Damasak and buried by the terrorists at Goski village in the early hours of 3 Jul 20 were: Tumbun Dabino – Ba Issoufou; Tumbun Bororo – Amir Batam; Tumbun Jaki – Almustapha and Tumbun Bagaruwa – Modou Kollo.

Others are; Dogon Tchoukou – Issah; Tumbun Rakke – Mustapha Woulama; Tumbun Dila – Boukar Kowa and Tumbun Mita – Abou Aisha.

The statement added that the series of successes so far recorded has led to several of the insurgents surrendering in their numbers.

Meanwhile, Nigerian Military said its troops of Combat Team 1, Operation Sahel Sanity, killed 17 bandits’ in Katsina state.

The military in a statement issued yesterday by Brigadier General, Benard Onyeuko, Ag Director Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters, said 3 soldiers lost their lives in the operation which was with the support of Air Task Force.

He said the troops advanced and captured one of the notorious armed bandits strongholds located deep in the forest in Jibia LGA of Katsina State known as Dangote Camp.

The statement said several other bandits’ were believed to have escaped with gunshot wounds as evident by the trails of blood along their escape routes.

“Equally, 5 AK 47 Rifles, 3 Dane guns, 2 AK 47 Rifle magazines, 152 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition and 7 motorcycles were captured from the fleeing bandits.

“Regrettably, one brave officer and 2 gallant soldiers paid the supreme price while 4 other soldiers were wounded in action. However, the wounded in action soldiers are currently responding positively to treatment in a military medical facility.

“In the same vain, on 18 July 2020, troops conducting fighting patrol along Faskari – Sheme – Dandume Road in Katsina State, arrested 5 suspected bandits including one female. One of the suspects, Bashir Usman who claimed to be a policeman during interrogation could not validate his claim with any form of identification was apprehended with one AK 47 Rifle loaded with 28 rounds of ammunition while riding on a motorcycle. Other items recovered from him include one handset and the sum of Six Thousand Three Hundred and Fifty Naira (N6,050. 00) only. Suspects are presently undergoing preliminary interrogation.”

An independent report from our correspondent in Katsina said dare devil bandits have killed no fewer than16 soldiers and injured about 30 in an ambush around Shimfida in Jibia local government area of Katsina State.

Information yesterday from the area revealed that bandits loyal to a wanted gang leader, alias Dangote, were fingered in the dastardly act, after laying an ambush and killing the soldiers who were on patrol in the area.

Sources at the Federal Medical Centre Katsina reported yesterday that the wounded soldiers were brought to the centre around 1:30pm on Saturday while the dead soldiers were brought to the hospital mortuary around 8:30pm the same Saturday.

However, in a press statement signed and made available to newsmen in Katsina, the Acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Brigadier General Bernard Onyeuko said one brave officer, two gallant soldiers and 30 others were wounded.

He however pledged that the soldiers are committed to the task of routing the bandits from the area and make it safe.

