Troops kill several ISWAP terrorists, destroy logistics base in Borno

By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Nigerian military said its Air Task Force of Operation LAFIYA DOLE has knocked out an Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) logistics base and neutralized several of their fighters in air strikes conducted at Tumbun Rego on the fringes of Lake Chad in Borno State.

The military in a statement issued on Tuesday, by Major General, John Enenche, Coordinator, Defence Media Operations,

Defence Headquarters, said the mission was executed on 22 November 2020.

He said the operation was on the heels of credible intelligence reports indicating that the location, with its makeshift structures camouflaged under dense vegetation, was being used by the terrorists as a hub for logistics items conveyed via the lake and its tributaries for onward transportation using trucks/ motorcycles.

“The Air Task Force therefore dispatched Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets and helicopter gunships to attack the location. Overhead the target area, significant number ISWAP elements were observed. These were engaged in successive passes by the NAF attack aircraft resulting in the destruction of the terrorists’ structures as well as the neutralization of several of their fighters.”

