Troops kill several Boko Haram leaders in Borno

By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Nigerian Military said its Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole, has destroyed the dwellings of Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) leaders and neutralized some of their fighters in separate air strikes conducted at Parisu and Bula Bello in the Sambisa Forest Area of Borno State.

The military in a statement issued yesterday by Major General, John Enenche, Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters, said the air interdiction missions were executed on 3 July 2020 as part of the ongoing subsidiary Operation Long Reach II after intelligence reports indicated a resurgence of terrorists’ activities in the 2 settlements.

The statement added that, “Parisu, with its booby-trapped access routes, fortified check points and structures camouflaged under the forest vegetation, served as a stronghold for the BHT Commanders, while recent aerial surveillance missions showed increased activities of the terrorists in a cluster of structures in the middle of Bula Bello.

“Consequently, the Air Task Force dispatched its fighter jets to attack the 2 locations. The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) jets, while taking turns to engage the targets, scored accurate bomb and rocket strikes, resulting in the destruction of some of the structures as well as the killing of several terrorists.”

