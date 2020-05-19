Troops kill several Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists, destroy gun truck, recover weapons in Borno

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Nigerian military, has said that Troops of 212 Bn, Sector 1 Operation Lafiya Dole, on 17 May 2020 successfully repelled BHT/ISWAP attack and killed several terrorists.

It added that the troops also ecovered arms and ammunition at Gajigana in Nganzai LGA of Borno State.

The military, in a statement issued yesterday by Major General, John Enenche, Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters, said the unit had earlier received credible intelligence report on BHT convergence and advancement to attack troops’ location at Gajigana from Goni Usmanti Village in Nganzai Local Government Area.

“In response to the terrorists attack on ground troops, the Air Task Force, scrambled its Attack Aircraft and Helicopter Gunships to provide Close Air Support and engaged the BHT in exchange of fire with troops. Further exploitation by 7 Div Gar discovered One(1) destroyed gun truck and Two(2) abandoned gun trucks at Mitturu Village. Items recovered include; 2 AK-47 riffles, 3 magazines, 36 rounds of 7.62 millimeter special ammunition, two 36 hand grenades and one LG3 bombs.

“The Military High Command congratulates the troops on their gallantry and professionalism. The Armed Forces of Nigeria will remain resolute and continue to sustain the offensive against the enemies of our great Nation. We shall not relent until peace and normalcy are restored not only in North East but also in every other troubled region of our beloved Country.”

