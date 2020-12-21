Troops kill several BHT, destroy gun truck in Borno

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE has killed several Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) and destroyed their gun trucks at Ajiri in Borno State.

The military in a statement issued on Monday by Major General, John Enenche,

Coordinator, Defence Media Operations,

Defence Headquarters, said the feat was achieved on the night of 19 December 2020 sequel to reports that the terrorists, in about 7 gun trucks, had attempted to breach Ajiri, a settlement in Mafa Local Government Area of the State.

“Accordingly, the Air Task Force dispatched an appropriate force package of Nigerian Air Force (NAF) helicopter gunships to engage the BHTs. The NAF gunships delivered accurate hits, destroying 2 of the gun trucks and neutralizing several terrorists.”

