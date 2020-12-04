Troops kill several bandits’ in Zamfara air raid

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Nigerian military said its Air Component of Operation HADARIN DAJI has neutralized several armed bandits and destroyed some of their facilities, including logistics items, at their hideout in a forested high ground area near Bayan Ruwa in Zamfara State.

The military in a statement issued on Thursday, by Major General, John Enenche, Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters,

said the feat was achieved through air strikes executed on 1 and 2 December 2020.

He said the operation was pursuant to credible Human Intelligence (HUMINT) reports and confirmatory surveillance missions indicating that a group of armed bandits, led by one so-called Jummo, who has ties to terrorist elements in the North East, had established a camp at the location, where they kept their motorcycles, high-calibre weapons as well as scores of rustled cattle.

“Accordingly, the Air Component dispatched an appropriate force package of Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets and helicopter gunships, which acquired and engaged the target area in successive passes, killing some of the bandits and their leaders and destroying portions of the camp, including their logistics storage, which was seen engulfed in flames.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...