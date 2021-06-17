Troops kill several bandits, arrest cultists, others in Plateau

By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Nigerian Military said its troops of Operation Safe Haven, between 3 and 16 June 2021, killed several armed bandits and arrested cultists in Plateau state.

Speaking yesterday in Abuja, while giving update on the military operations in the country, Brigadier General, Bernard Onyeuko, Acting Director, Defence Media Operation, said the troops also recovered arms and ammunition.

“These incidents occurred when troops on fighting patrol came in contact and engaged some armed bandits along Bokkos – Gana Rop Road on 4 June 2021. Several of them were neutralized during the encounter while others escaped with gunshot wounds.

“In another encounter on 5 June, troops on the heels of credible intelligence report, ambushed and arrested some cultists who reportedly belong to a criminal gang that attacks and robs commuters and dispossess’ them of their belongings at Terminus general area of Jos, Plateau State.

“Similarly, troops on patrol on same day arrested a notorious kidnapper, who has been on the wanted list of security agents, by name Halilu Umaru, who was in possession of assorted arms and ammunition and other dangerous weapons around Mangu Market in Mangu LGA of Plateau State.”

He added that the arrested criminals and recovered items have been handed over to appropriate agencies for further necessary actions.