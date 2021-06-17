National News

Troops kill several bandits, arrest cultists, others in Plateau

Peoples Daily

Previous Article
Schools must be open, accessible and safe from attacks, say African children
Next Article
Rights of children: SCI took campaign to Gwagwalada secondary school
Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Today’s ePaper Edition

Email Subscriptions

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

PeoplesDailyNG on Twitter
Peoples Daily Online Peoples Daily Online
Peoples Daily Online@PMLOnline
420 Following 4.7K Followers
Rights of children: SCI took campaign to Gwagwalada secondary school https://t.co/sVD7glTZqn
8 hours ago
Troops kill several bandits, arrest cultists, others in Plateau https://t.co/U9mJJxuYss
8 hours ago
Schools must be open, accessible and safe from attacks, say African children https://t.co/qLwY5XQL6H
8 hours ago
Terminating innocent souls for their parents’ sin: A peep into a cult’s world https://t.co/eT9gSbuhv8
8 hours ago
Will Africa be fit for children by 2040? https://t.co/sO0slwpEmf
8 hours ago
We Are Social Too