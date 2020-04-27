Troops kill scores of ISWAP terrorists in Borno air

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Nigerian Military said that the Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole, has killed several Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters at Kolloram on the fringes of the Lake Chad in Borno State.

The military in a statement at the weekend, by Major General, John Enenche, Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters,

said the operation was conducted on credible intelligence reports indicating that some of the ISWAP leaders and fighters had converged in the settlement for a meeting.

“Accordingly, Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets and surveillance aircraft were scrambled to attack the location. Overhead the target area, the terrorists were seen moving towards the edges of the settlement and were engaged, leading to neutralization of several of them. The few survivors were taken out in subsequent passes as the jets strafed the area.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria, in furtherance of the objective of restoring peace and security in the North East, will intensify offensive operations against the enemies of our nation.”

