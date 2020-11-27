Troops kill scores of ISWAP fighters in Borno

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

In continuation of the sustained offensive against terrorist elements in the North East zone of the Country,

The Nigerian military said its Air Task Force of Operation LAFIYA DOLE has neutralized several Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters at Doron Naira on the fringes of Lake Chad in Borno State.

This military in a statement issued on Thursday, by Major General, John Enenche, Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters, said the feat was achieved through air strikes executed on 24 November 2020 after series of Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions indicated that the location was used as the staging area from where the terrorists launched recent attacks against friendly locations in and around Baga.

“The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets and helicopter gunships, dispatched by the Air Task Force to the location, took turns in engaging the target area, hitting the terrorists in their hiding places under the dense vegetation and neutralizing dozens of them. Some of the ISWAP elements, who were attempting to flee the location, were taken out in follow-on attacks.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...