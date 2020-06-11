Troops kill scores of Boko Haram terrorists in Borno

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Nigerian military said its Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation Lafiya Dole, has destroyed a Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) hideout and neutralised some of their fighters at Kacha Korle in the Sambisa forest general area of Borno State.

The military in a statement issued yesterday by Major General, John Enenche,Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters, said the operation was executed on 10 June 2020, following intelligence reports indicating that the location was being used as a staging area and meeting venue for the terrorists from where they planned and launched attacks against troops’ locations and civilian settlements within the Sector 1 Area of Responsibility, including the Maiduguri-Damaturu Highway.

“Accordingly, the Air Task Force dispatched an Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) aircraft and fighter jets to attack the hideout. Overhead the target area, many BHT fighters were observed in and around some prominent structures. These were engaged in successive passes by the attack aircraft leading to the destruction of some of the structures as well as the neutralization of several of the terrorists.”

