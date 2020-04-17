Troops kill scores of Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists, bandits, rescue 25 victims

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Nigerian Military said its troops of Operation Lafiya Dole, has killed scores of Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists, including bandits in separate operations in Borno, Zamfara, Niger and Nassarawa states.

Speaking yesterday in Abuja, while giving update on the activities of the military in the country, Major General, John Enenche, Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, added that the troops, also rescued 25 victims during the operations.

“Their activity was focused more on criminality such as attack on loose targets to loot and steal logistics items. However, they were monitored and tracked through Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance and vetted human intelligence at Shokotoko near Damboa, Borno State. Thereafter, they were struck with resultant massive casualties.

“Within the same period, troops of Operation Hadarin Daji, Operation Whirl Punch and Operation Whirl Stroke in Zamfara, Niger and Nasarawa States neutralized several bandits, rescued kidnapped victims and recovered some equipment. These feats were achieved through ground and air operations.

“In Operation Hadarin Daji, troops neutralized several bandits including a notorious gunrunner popularly known as Alhaji in Zamfara State.

“Troops also rescued 10 men, 4 women and 4 minors during the period. Weapons recovered by troops include, one GPMG, 140 rounds of 12.7mm ammunition, 3 AK47 rifles, 86 rounds of 7.62mm (special) ammunition, 53 blank ammunition and a motorcycle. Other items recovered are water-jet explosives and 2 inches of Det 33 cable for Improvised Explosive Devices. In same vein, troops rescued 7 kidnapped victims and neutralized several bandits.”

He further said that troops of Guards Brigade, Nigerian Army, operating with troops of Operation Whirl Stroke and supported by the Nigerian Air Force conducted a clearance operation on 14 and 15 April 2020 at Toto Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

He said the operation was a follow up exploitation against fleeing Daru Salam Sect recently dislodged from their camps at Uttu general area of Nasarawa State. “During the Operation, troops engaged the criminals and neutralized 4 of them. In all the operations, most of the bandits and criminals fled or escaped with gun shot wounds with narrow chances of survival.”

Also, Enenche said efforts to curb crude oil thefts and protect economic assets of the country within the period yielded positive results.

“Cumulatively, about 65,000ltrs of illegally refined AGO and 943.5 barrels of suspected stolen crude oil were impounded from oil thieves. Additionally, crude oil thieves were denied stealing of about 408,000ltrs of illegally refined AGO, 2,232.4 barrels of stolen crude oil and 29,000ltrs of DPK. The Armed forces of Nigeria will remain committed to protecting our Exclusive Economic Zone in order to curtail economic sabotage and ensure the economic security of the maritime environment.

“On this note the Armed Forces of Nigeria wishes to thank the general public for their support and further solicit their cooperation towards providing credible and timely information that will facilitate proactive engagements in our operational commitments.”