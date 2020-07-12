Troops kill scores of bandits’ rescue 5 kidnapped victims, 714 animals in Sokoto, Zamfara

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

In furtherance of the operational mandate to decisively stamp banditry out of North-West zone, troops of Operation Hadarin Daji, have neutralised scores during a daring aggressive clearance operation.

The military added that 5 kidnapped victims were rescued alongside 714 animals.

The military in a statement issued on Sunday, by Major General John Enenche, Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters, said the 11 July 2020, event followed credible intelligence that armed bandits have rustled unconfirmed number of cows around Daki Takwas and Tashar Kuturu in Anka and Talata Mafara LGAs of Zamfara State.

“Troops tactically deployed to the scene. Contact was made with the armed bandits. The determined troops overwhelmed the recalcitrant bandits with superior fire. During the encounter, scores were neutralised while others escaped with gun shots wounds. Troops successfully recovered 302 rustled cows and 412 sheep. Equally one empty magazine and 5 mobile phones were recovered. Efforts are ongoing to hand over the rustled animals to the owners.

“In another development, troops rescued 3 kidnapped victims in Isa LGA of Sokoto State. Also 2 other kidnapped victims were rescued by own troops at Yayi village in Sabon Birni LGA of Sokoto State. The victims on interrogation stated that they were kidnapped on 1 June 2020. All the victims have been handed over to the Sokoto State Government.”

