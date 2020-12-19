Troops kill one bandit, arrest 2 in Zamfara 

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Nigerian military said its troops of Operation HADARIN DAJI killed

one armed bandit and arrested 2 of them and recovered one AK-47 rifle and a loaded magazine in Zamfara State.

The military in a statement issued on Saturday, by Major General, John Enenche, Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters, said the operation took place on 17 December 2020, when troops of Forward Operating Base Shinkafi, while on night patrol, came in contact with some armed bandits at Bakinruwa Riverside in Shinkafi Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

“In a related development, on 18 December 2020, troops deployed at Shinkafi arrested one Zainab at Shinkafi town in Shinkafi Local Government of Zamfara State. The suspect was found roaming the town in police uniform. A preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect is from Birnin Magaji Local Government Area of the State and has been involved in defrauding unsuspecting members of the public. All arrested suspects have been handed over to appropriate prosecuting agency for necessary action.”

