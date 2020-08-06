Troops kill notorious kidnapper, 5 pirates/militants in Bayelsa

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Nigerian Military said its troops of operation Delta Safe killed a notorious criminal/kidnapper and oil thief popularly known as Akalami High Chief, AKA Sammy, along Mbaima East west road.

This is as the Troops kill 5 pirates/militants during a raid at pirates’ camp at Tukugbene-Ayama ijaw LGA, Bayelsa State.

The military in a statement issued on Wednesday by Major General John Enenche, Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters, said three of the attacking boats were sunk while the occupants with various degree of gunshots wounds escaped into the river.

“In the process, troops recovered 3 boats from the pirates. Additionally, own troops took over the jetty and advance to the objective area which was empty.”

The statement added that while the exchange of fire was ongoing suspected leaders of the gang, Lanre and Ayi Abuh escaped.

It added that a complete cordon and search was carried out on the building where the suspects were believed to be residing and thereafter the building was cleared. “In the process, troops recovered 3 AK47 rifles with a magazine, two 200 HP Yamaha outbound engines and three 115HP Yamaha outbound engines.”

The statement said the aim of the operation was to apprehend Lanre and Ayi Abuh, who came in from Port harcourt.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...