Troops kill militia leader in Benue

By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

In a special commando operation, the Nigerian military said a combined team of Operation Whirl Stroke Tracking Team and Special Forces troops of Sector 2 killed a militia leader, Terugwa Igbagwa alias Orjondu in Benue State.

The military in a statement issued yesterday by Major General, John Enenche, Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters, said the team, deployed in Zaki Biam carried out a raid operation on a criminal hideout off Zaki Biam and Katsina-Ala highway.

It would be recalled that Orjondu is the second most wanted criminal kingpin next to Gana in Benue State.

“He was responsible for kidnapping, armed robbery, assassination, gun running and other criminal activities around Katsina-Ala, Ukum and Logo LGA’s for many years. Items recovered from him include One AK 47 Rifle, One locally made Rifle, One AK 47 magazine with 30 rounds of 7.62mm special and some charms.

“The Military High Command congratulates Operation Whirl Stroke for their exploits in recent times.”

