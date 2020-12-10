Troops kill bandits’, recover weapons in Nasarawa

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

Troops of Operation WHIRL STROKE and 177 Battalion, killed 2 bandits during a dawn raid on a major armed bandits’/kidnappers’ hideout at Angwan Mada close to Tunga in Nasarawa LGA of Nasarawa State.

The military in a statement issued yesterday by Major General, John Enenche, Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters, said the raid was conducted in the early hours of 9 December 2020.

“The raid which was conducted sequel to actionable technical and human intelligence on the location of the camp in the general area, also resulted in the recovery of 20 locally made rifles and other ammunition.

“Adopting an aggressive posture, the gallant troops tactfully assaulted the hideout, taking the bandits by surprise. The gallant troops overwhelmed the bandits with effective fire and neutralized 2 of the criminals responsible for kidnappings and other crimes in the general area while others fled in disarray with fatal gunshot wounds. A follow-up exploitation of the camp and environs further resulted in the recovery of a total of 20 locally made rifles, 40 empty cases of 7.62mm special ammunition and 5

rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition. Troops thereafter destroyed the camp.”

