Troops kill bandits leader, several others in Plateau

By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Nigerian Military said its troops of Operation Save Haven have killed a notorious bandits leaders and several members of the gang in Barkin Ladi Local government area of Plateau state.

The military in a statement issued yesterday by Major General, John Enenche, Coordinator Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters, said the members met their water loo on Monday, during a raid on the bandits’ hideout at Tafawa village in the said local government.

“The success was recorded following credible and actionable intelligence from local sources on the whereabouts of the notorious bandit leader hibernating in the general area.

“Recall that earlier on 26 September 2020, troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN engaged armed bandits during a foiled robbery at Bisichi. During the operation, the bandit leader was fatally injured, but managed to flee the onslaught and was receiving treatment at the hideout in Tafawa village.

“However, troops stormed his hideout, undeterred by the criminals’ futile effort to halt the advancing troops through sporadic firing. The valiant troops, adopting aggressive tactical maneuvers, overwhelmed the criminals with effective and superior firepower, neutralizing the bandit leader and some of his fighters while several others escaped with fatal wounds. Troops are however in pursuit of the fleeing criminals with express orders to bring them to book.”

