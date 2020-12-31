Troops kill 9 bandits along Kaduna- Abuja Expresseway

Share This





















From: Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

Nine bandits have been neutralized by troops following a firefight late on Monday night into the early hours of Tuesday.

Kaduna State Commissioner, Internal Security and Home Affairs,Samuel Aruwan stated this in a statement made available to media in kaduna yesterday.

The statement stated that according to the operational feedback, troops acted on intelligence that the bandits were attempting to cross over from the eastern part of the Kaduna-Abuja road to the western part, with a large herd of rustled cattle.

The herders whose cattle had been rustled from the eastern part of the route alerted the military for immediate action.

An ambush was successfully laid by the troops, as the bandits walked into the killing zone and were welcomed with a hail of bullets.

After the firefight, a search of the area yielded the following:

One empty magazine ,One set of complete army camouflage , One set of desert boots, Seven blankets Two Tecno Mobile phones One caftan outfit and Ropes for tying cattle

“At first light this morning, a further search revealed the corpse of one bandit, 16 dead cows and three wounded cows.

“Furthermore, seven more bandits died from ferocious gunshot wounds sustained in the ambush, as their bodies were mutilated.

“Troops, as of the time of this update, are still conducting vigorous search patrols in the general area.

“ In a separate feedback, troops and police this morning foiled another attempt by bandits to cross the Kaduna-Abuja highway with rustled cattle, this time around the Greenfield University.

“ The troops, guided by some local volunteers who pointed them in the direction of the bandits’ movement, engaged the criminals in a firefight. Sadly one of the local volunteers lost his life.

“One bandit’s corpse was found, along with several rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition.’ the statement reads

