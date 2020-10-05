Troops kill 869 criminals, rescue 321 kidnapped victims in 3 months -DHQ

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Nigerian military said its troops from 1 July to 30 September 2020, neutralized 869 criminal elements and rescued 321 kidnapped victims across the country.

Speaking at the weekend in Abuja, while giving update on the military operations in the country, Major General, John Enenche, Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters, added that “a cumulative total of nine million, forty thousand, three hundred (9,040,300) litres of stolen AGO and Thirty Three Thousand Five Hundred (33, 500.00) litres of DPK were recovered. A total of 1,708 arrests were made as well as recovery of large cache of arms and ammunition.

“Also, a cumulative total of Thirty Seven Thousand One Hundred and Seventeen (37,117) barrels of stolen crude oil was recovered. Additionally, a cumulative total of Nine Hundred and Fourteen Thousand, Seven Hundred and Seven Thousand (914,707) litres of stolen PMS was recovered.”

Enenche said the operations within the third quarter of this year, indicated that the Armed Forces of Nigeria is winning the war against criminal elements in the country.

“Consequently, the Armed Forces of Nigeria will remain resolute and highly committed to this cause. It will sustain the offensive and will not relent until peace is restored to every troubled zone of Nigeria.

“The general public is also assured of the commitment of the Armed Forces of Nigeria to protect our economic assets.

“The High Command of the Nigerian Military wishes to thank the general public for their support and further solicit their cooperation towards providing credible and timely information that will facilitate proactive engagements in our operations.”

He said the third quarter performance of operations conducted by the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies is a show of commitment, synergy and determination “to lay down our lives to protect our great Nation.

“The gallant troops of the Armed Forces of Nigeria and operatives of other security agencies will sustain the tempo against the enemies of our dear Nation”.

