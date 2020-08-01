Troops kill 80 bandits’, arrest 33, recover 943 cow, 633 sheep/ram

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Nigerian Military said its troops of Opposition Sahel Sanity, from 6-32 July, 2020, killed 80 bandits’ and arrested 33 suspects.

The military added that 17 kidnapped victims were rescued and 14 bandits informants and collaborators were also arrested.



Acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Brigadier General Benard Onyeuko, said the Troops also recovered 943 cow, 633 sheep/ram, 7 AK47 Riffles, 1 GPMG and 16 dane guns.

“Also several bandits camps including the notorious Dangote Triangle and their logistics bases were destroyed by troops of Operation Sahel Sanity. There is no gainsaying therefore that within the first month of Operation Sahel Sanity from 1-31 July 2020, troops have recorded several successes in line with the aim of the operation. The gallant troops continue to dominate volatile areas with confidence building patrols, ambushes and clearance operations to deny the bandits and other criminal elements freedom of action.

“This achievement is further evident by the active resumption of farming, social and economic activities by the locals with reduced fear of threats in their localities.”

The statement recalled that the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai flagged off Operation Sahel Sanity on the 6 July 2020 as part of activities of the Nigerian Army Day Celebration 2020, during which the Nigerian Army Super Camp IV Faskari in Katsina State was established.

It said the aim of the operation was to support Operation Hadarin Daji in stemming the tides of the activities of armed bandits, cattle rustlers, kidnappers, incessant killings and other sundry crimes in the North-West zone of the country.

