Troops kill 8 BHT/ ISWAP in Borno, Yobe states

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

Troops of Operation TURA TAKAIBANGO a subsidiary Operation of Operation LAFIYA DOLE in the North East killed 8 Boko Haram/Islamic State’s West Africa Province criminals in their enclaves at Chindila town in Yobe State and Mayankari in Borno state respectively.

The military in a statement issued on Tuesday by Brigadier General, Benard Onyeuko, Acting Director,

Defence Media Operations, said the operation was carried out on the 25 January 2021 at about 1pm.

He said the gallant troops of 233 Bn located at Babangida on an aggressive clearance patrol engaged the terrorists with fierce volume of fire and neutralized 5 of them in the process while some escaped with gunshots wounds.

Items recovered include; 3 x AK 47 Rifles, quantity 5 x Magazines,17 Rounds of 7.62mm ammunition. The gallant troops are in pursuit of the enemies and have continued to dominate the general area.

“In another development, on 25 Jnauary 2021 at about 4pm troops of 151 Bn, 202 Bn and elements of Multinational Joint Task Force on fighting patrol made contact with some Boko Haram marauding criminals at Mayankari. In a swift and aggressive response engaged the terrorists with heavy gunfire and the process neutralized 3 Boko Haram criminals while others escaped with gunshot wounds. Items recovered include: 3 x AK 47 Rifles, 1 x Solar panel and 1 x Improvised Explosive Device making equipment. The troops thereafter destroyed their hideout after the encounter and exploiting the general area in search of the escaped criminals.

“The continuous successes recorded by the gallant troops of Operation TURA TAKAIBANGO against the Boko Haram/Islamic State West Africa Province main hideouts where they plot and carry out their evil acts against civilian targets is an indication of their capitulation and the end of all criminal elements within the North East.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...