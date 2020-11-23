Troops kill 8 bandits, arrest 11 illegal miners in Zamfara

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Nigerian military said its troops of Operation ACCORD have killed 8 bandits at various locations in the North west and released 3 kidnapped suspects.

The troops also arrested 11 illegal miners at Kadauri general area in Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State,

The military in a statement issued on Monday by Major General, John Enenche,

Coordinator, Defence Media Operations,

Defence Headquarters, said the incident took place on 21 November 2020 while on covert operation at Galadi village in Shinkafi Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

“During the operation, 2 bandits were neutralised while 2 AK 47 rifles were recovered.

“Equally, the gallant troops during clearance operation at Sabon Tunga and Tamuske villages neutralised several armed bandits and rescued 3 kidnapped victims. The gallant troops supported by Nigerian Air Force helicopter gunships bombarded bandit’s enclaves at Dutsen Emai in Zamfara State.”

The statement added that on same 21 November 2020, troops while on routine patrol at Gobirawa village killed 6 armed bandits while 4 AK 47 rifles, 3 Dane guns and 2 motorcycles were recovered.

“In the same vein, following credible intelligence on activities of illegal miners at Kadauri general area in Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State, troops swiftly mobilized to the scene and apprehended 11 suspected illegal miners. The suspects have been handed over to the appropriate prosecuting authority for further action.”

