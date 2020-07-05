Troops kill 75 Boko Haram/ ISWAP terrorists in June

Share This





















The Nigerian Military said its troops of Operation Lafiya Dole from 1- 30 June 2020, killed 75 Boko Haram Terrorists, BHT/ISWAP members.

The military in a statement issued yesterday by Major General John Enenche, Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters,

said the troops had a total of 17 encounters with the marauding criminals in the northeast.

The statement said the encounters also led to the capture of assorted arms and large cache of ammunition including one Anti-Aircraft Gun, 13 AK 47 Rifles, one Sniper Rifle, 21 locally made guns, 2 Dane guns and one Rocket Propelled Gun.

Others include; 3 Hand Grenades, 5 Rocket Propelled Gun bombs, 205 rounds of Anti-Aircraft ammunition, 1018 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition. Also captured were 2 Boko Haram criminals’ flags.

“In the same vein, one Gun Truck, one Vehicle Borne Improvised Explosive Device, one Toyota Starlet car and several makeshift structures belonging to the terrorists were destroyed by the valiant troops within the period. Regrettably, one officer paid the supreme price while one soldier was wounded in action.

“The wounded personnel has since been evacuated to a military medical facility where he is recuperating.

“Equally, 4 BHT/ISWAP criminals including 2 women namely Aishatu Manye and Kelune Mate were captured and later identified to be the wives of the local Boko Haram commander at Gajingi in Madagali LGA of Adamawa State. Also, the troops arrested one Boko Haram spy named Kawalu during a Jumaat prayer at Michika Central Mosque and one Boko Haram fighter captured in the aftermath of an encounter at Miyanti general area in Bama LGA of Borno State.

“The period under review also witnessed 4 surrenders by Boko Haram criminals. The trio of Mohammed Babagana, Modu Jugudun and Alhaji Usman surrendered to troops of Delta Company at Strong Response Area Pulka in Gwoza LGA of Borno State while one Mustapha Kori surrendered to troops of Army Super Camp 11 Gamboru in Ngala LGA of Borno State.”

