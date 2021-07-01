Troops kill 73 BHT, as 55 escapees surrender in Borno

By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Nigerian Military said its troops have killed 73 Boko Haram Terrorists (BHT) and recovered several arms and ammunitions in Borno.

Speaking yesterday while giving update on the military operations in the country, Brigadier General, Benard Onyeuko,

Acting Director, Defence Media Operation, added that 55 escapees also surrendered to the troops on 27th June, 2020.

He said that the 55 escapees who surrendered from terrorists’ camps comprised 15 adult males, 12 adult females and 27 children surrendered to own troops at Darajemel in Borno State.

He listed the arms recovered to include; 44 AK 47 rifles, 2 PKT, 7 Ant Aircraft guns, 7 gun trucks, several ammunition of different calibre as well as weapon cleaning.

Other are; materials, clothing, blankets, foodstuffs, vehicles, generators, IED materials, religious scripts and other items

“Another feat was achieved when on 27 June 2021, the Air Component of Operation HADIN KAI, in coordinated multiple airstrikes, destroyed some terrorists’ commander’s strongholds at the Lake Chad axis of Borno State.

“The air strikes were targeted at various terrorists’ camps in Sabon Tumbu, Jibularam and Kwalaram Towns in the State.

“During the air operations, the spiritual base and training camps of the terrorists in the North East part of Borno State and the fringes of Lake Chad were destroyed by air bombardments.”